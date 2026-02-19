Livvy Dunne joins Tom Brady's NOBULL brand as investor, equity partner

Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne continues to make waves in the business space. She has joined Mike Repole and Tom Brady’s NOBULL as an investor and equity partner, she announced via Instagram.

Dunne built an extensive portfolio of NIL deals during her time at LSU. She landed notable partnerships with Vuori, Accelerator Active Energy and Nautica while becoming a national-champion gymnast in Baton Rouge. She also has agreements in place with Fanatics and Raising Cane’s.

Since graduation, Dunne has remained one of the prominent influencers on social media. She also walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show and made another appearance in the magazine last year. Dunne is repped by Wasserman after signing with the agency last year.

“I’ve never believed in shortcuts – not in gymnastics, not in business and not in life. NOBULL stands for that same mentality, and I am proud to be a partner,” Dunne said in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “This isn’t about putting my name on something. It’s about investing in a brand that reflects who I am and how I move through life. This is bigger than a partnership. We’re building the future together.”

Front Office Sports reported last month that Dunne would be joining NOBULL as a partner, along with New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in last year’s NHL Draft. Brady became a co-owner of the company when his TB12 and Brady Brand merged in early 2024, meaning he joined forces with Repole – the billionaire, entrepreneur and St. John’s booster – as owners.

How Livvy Dunne used NIL to build portfolio

Livvy Dunne became one of the trailblazers in the NIL space while at LSU. She was able to capitalize on a strong social media following, which has grown to 5.3 million on Instagram and 7.9 million on TikTok. In addition, she was a subject of The Money Game documentary about LSU’s efforts in NIL.

Dunne graduated with a $4.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranked No. 4 in the On3 NIL 100. She landed notable partnerships with SI Swimsuit, Vuori and crocs. Her landmark agreement with Accelerator also played a key role in launching The Livvy Fund to support LSU athletes with opportunities and business guidance.

With her college career in the rearview mirror, Dunne has also been spending more time at Pittsburgh Pirates games supporting her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Additionally, she was in Santa Clara earlier this month for Super Bowl LX, although Skenes was not there as he was getting ready for spring training with the Pirates.