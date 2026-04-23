Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is all in on rising actress Sydney Sweeney‘s new lingerie line, SYRN. And now the collab the internet has been waiting for is out.

Dunne rocked a two-piece set from SYRN ahead of this week’s Stagecoach Music Festival, which emanates from Indio, CA. Sweeney, who has risen to prominence through roles in HBO’s Euphoria and White Lotus, and movies such as Anyone But You and The Housemaid, launched the lingerie line in January of this year.

Sweeney had previously garnered advertising deals with companies such as American Eagle, Samsung, Ford, and Baskin-Robbins, but now has her own company to promote. She enlisted the help of the social media superstar, Dunne, who seemed more than happy to support her friend.

“I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” Sweeney’s statement reads on the Syrn website. “SYRN is our playground for self-expression.”

SYRN was launched months after Sweeney’s controversial ad campaign for American Eagle, in which the “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” commercials drew ire from the public. This ad campaign, however, did not slow her career down one bit. SYRN was launched, and she seems on her way to continuing to rise as one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses. It was reported that she is on her way to starring in a sequel to The Housemaid, along with starring in Netflix’s adaptation of Gundam.

How Livvy Dunne used NIL to build a portfolio

Livvy Dunne became one of the trailblazers in the NIL space while at LSU. She was able to capitalize on a strong social media following, which has grown to 5.3 million on Instagram and 7.9 million on TikTok. In addition, she was a subject of The Money Game documentary about LSU’s efforts in NIL.

Dunne graduated with a $4.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranked No. 4 in the On3 NIL 100. She landed notable partnerships with SI Swimsuit, Vuori and Crocs. Her landmark agreement with Accelerator also played a key role in launching The Livvy Fund to support LSU athletes with opportunities and business guidance.

With her college career in the rearview mirror, Dunne has also been spending more time at Pittsburgh Pirates games supporting her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Additionally, she was in Santa Clara back in February for Super Bowl LX, although Skenes was not there as he was getting ready for spring training with the Pirates.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.