Livvy Dunne teams with Miller Lite for viral ‘Tea Time’ set

Livvy Dunne is adding another high-profile partnership to her already stacked résumé. This one comes with a twist, as it features one of the most recognizable brands in all of America, Miller Lite.

According to a new press release, Dunne has teamed up with the iconic brand to launch the limited-edition “Miller Tea Time” set. It’s a creative campaign built around the idea that the best stories come after you show up, not when you sit them out.

“At a time when opting out has become the norm and burnout is real, Miller Lite and Livvy Dunne are teaming up to remind fans that the best moments happen when you show up,” the release said.

The product itself? It’s equal parts novelty and conversation starter. Each set includes four tea cups, matching saucers and a custom kettle, but with a Miller Lite twist. Instead of brewing tea, the kettle is designed with a built-in mechanism that punctures a 12-ounce beer can, allowing it to fill the pot and pour straight from the spout.

Yes, really. The $75 set turns the phrase “spilling the tea” into something a little more on brand. It’s the latest example of Dunne’s ability to blend personality and marketability into partnerships that stand out, something she’s done consistently since her rise as one of the most recognizable figures in athletics.

Meanwhile, Dunne isn’t slowing down outside of Miller Lite. Following her retirement from gymnastics at LSU gymnastics, she’s expanded her presence across multiple platforms, from modeling and social media to acting. She’s set to appear in an upcoming reboot of Baywatch and continues to build her portfolio beyond sports.

At the same time, her visibility remains as strong as ever. Dunne returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the fourth consecutive year, a run that includes a cover appearance in 2025. It’s a reflection of both her staying power and her ability to evolve from athlete to full-scale brand.

That’s what makes deals like this work for her. They’re not just endorsements, but they’re extensions of her identity, and this Miller Lite deal is the latest example of that.

Whether it’s launching a unique product, stepping into acting, or something in between, Dunne has carved out a lane that goes far beyond gymnastics. With Miller Lite now in the mix, she’s once again proving that showing up is still the best move, continuing to stand out in the process.