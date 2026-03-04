Locker room catches fire at Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field, causes evacuation

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon inside a locker room at Lambeau Field, home of the NFL‘s Green Bay Packers, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. The fire was located in a new, auxiliary locker room which was completed in 2024.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Ashwaubenon Public Safety responded to a call about a fire at Lambeau Field at around 2:17 p.m. local time. Responders arrived at the scene and discovered that the sprinkler system had extinguished most of the fire. The remaining fire was put out within 10 minutes of dispatch. No injuries were reported.

“There was no smoke or flames, but you could hear the fire alarms,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh, Green Bay Metro Fire public information officer.

She added, “We are very familiar with the building. Like most emergencies, the call taker was pretty descriptive. The response was perfect, as it was designed.”

Packers will soon be back at Lambeau Field

The third locker room, $5 million in cost, was built to help attract college football games, soccer matches and concerts, according to the report. It is nearly the same size as the visiting team locker room, about 8,500 square feet.

The Packers will return to Lambeau Field in 2026 coming off a disappointing finish to the 2025 season. Green Bay went 9-7-1 in the regular season, earning a trip to Chicago to play the Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round. The Bears defeated the Packers, 31-27, after outscoring them 25-6 in the fourth quarter.

After some question there might be changes up top, the Packers eventually signed general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball to multi-year contract extensions. Green Bay is running it back in 2026, looking for more postseason success.