Lockheed Martin launches new missile from Richard Childress Racing 'Mothership vehicle'

American defense and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin on Thursday conducted a successful 90-degree launch Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM). The demonstration, which took place in China Lake, Calif., had a connection to NASCAR.

According to the press release, Lockheed Martin launched the missile from the JAGM Quad Launcher, which was mounted to a Richard Childress Racing 6×6 Mothership vehicle. The race team’s parent company, RCR Enterprises, does work with Lockheed Martin, per Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

.@LockheedMartin says that for the first time, it 90-degree launched a new air-to-surface missile that came from a launcher "mounted to a Richard Childress Racing 6×6 Mothership vehicle."



The NASCAR team's parent company, RCR Enterprises, does work with the defense industry.

RCR has been putting in a lot of work off the track this offseason and this is no different. As for the competition side of things, RCR announced this past week a leadership shakeup.

Richard Childress Racing announces leadership shakeup

Longtime RCR employee Mike Dillon was named the team’s chief operating officer. John Klausmeier is now technical director, with Andy Street named performance director. Richard Boswell will continue to serve as crew chief for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team. As previously made known, Jim Pohlman will sit atop the pit box for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team.

“RCR has assembled a talented team of professionals to help lead our race team into the future,” Richard Childress said. “Mike Dillon has already began assembling top talent for RCR and has a track record of success when working with the competition side of our race team. Similarly, John Klausmeier continues to elevate our competition program. Andy Street stepped up for us this year and will be a great asset for RCR as we focus on increasing performance across the company.

“I have full confidence in our crew chiefs this year. I know that both Richard Boswell and Jim Pohlman will do a good job leading our Cup teams.”

RCR is looking for more success in 2026. Last season saw both Dillon and Busch miss the postseason.