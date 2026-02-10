Logan Paul took a shot at LeBron James during a segment on WWE Raw, which was taking place at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Monday night. In the segment, Paul was in the face of Raw general manager Adam Pearce, telling him how big a star he really is.

“I’m the biggest star to ever come out of Cleveland,” Logan Paul said to Pearce. “And you’re going to do nothing.”

What Paul said got fans fired up because LeBron James, who is from Ohio and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2018, is arguably one of the five best players in NBA history. Along with helping the Cavs win a title in 2016, James won two championships with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013) and one with the Los Angeles Lakers (2018). James has been selected as an All-Star 22 times and won the NBA MVP award four times.

In late January, James and the Lakers played a game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, and the 41-year-old got emotional when the Cavs showed a video tribute to him in the first quarter. Cleveland did this because it could have been James’s last game in the arena.

“I’m just trying to take everything in, not take the moments for granted,” James said at the time, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Because it could be [my last season]. I obviously haven’t made a decision on the future, but it very well could be.”

James also discussed potentially retiring. “Obviously, the question gets asked more, and the thought creeps in my mind more at 41 years old of when the end is and where’s the finish line for us to hang this thing up,” James said. “But the drive is how much, like, juice I can squeeze out of this orange. … I’m in a battle with Father Time, and I’m taking it personal, and I am going to see how many more times I [can] be victorious over him.”

Paul may not be the “biggest star to ever come out of Cleveland,” but he’s having a strong WWE career. The 30-year-old won the United States Championship in November 2023 and held the title for nearly a year. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Paul the Most Hated Wrestler of the Year for 2025.