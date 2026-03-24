Logan Paul trolls Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady with apology after Flag Football Classic

Logan Paul continues to do a little bit of everything. This time, the current WWE superstar was performing at the Flag Football Classic event alongside some of the sport’s best.

Two people Paul trashed talked all day long — Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady. Paul issued an apology, while back-handed, was an apology nonetheless. Playing into his heel persona, Paul trolled both of the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in a post on social media.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize for some of my actions in yesterday’s flag football game,” Paul said. “… I’d like to apologize to Jalen Hurts for sacking you and later deflecting a pass that then got intercepted by my team, allowing us to score on the very next possession. If you get traded or your contract gets cut down, now we know why. It’s probably pretty embarrassing, so I am sorry.”

As for Tom Brady, it was his first time playing organized, competitive football of any kind since retiring after the 2022 season. Brady and Paul have been beefing on social media recently, which included the NFL legend calling WWE “cute” and claiming no WWE superstar could sack him. Of course, Paul has been a regular in WWE for several years now.

Paul pressured Brady all afternoon during their time on the field against each other. Paul talked trash to Brady throughout the flag football showcase as well and that didn’t stop during the so-called apology.

“And of course, I’d like to apologize to Tom Brady for applying so much pressure on you play after play after play that had you literally fearing for your life,” Paul continued. “I understand you’re older. It’s not like you could go anywhere and you got frustrated, which is why you threw the ball at me.

“I want you to know that I forgive you for that, because that’s what real men do. And lastly, I want to apologize to everyone that said that I was not a great athlete, because you all look stupid as hell right now.”

Their dualing trash talk is just in time for WrestleMania season. Though, it’s unclear if they’ll ever settle their differences in the ring.