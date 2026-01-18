Logan Sargeant, former Formula One driver, lists NASCAR road course race as bucket list item

In the past few years, we’ve seen drivers from other disciplines of motorsport compete in NASCAR road course races. Logan Sargeant would like to add himself to that list.

Sargeant, the IMSA SportsCar Championship driver who previously competed in Formula One, told John Dagys of SportsCar365 that taking part in a NASCAR road course race is on his bucket list. Most recently in 2022 and 2023, former F1 drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Jenson Button competed in multiple NASCAR Cup Series road course races.

Sargeant wants to do the same, though no plans are currently in place. The 25-year-old raced in F1 in 2023 and 2024, driving for Williams Racing. He finished 21st and 23rd in the standings, respectively. Sargeant made his IMSA debut last season, compiling a pair of top 10s in as many starts. He will compete in IMSA again this season, this time with Era Motorsport.

Logan Sargeant wants to compete in NASCAR, will take on Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sargeant will make his Rolex 24 Daytona debut this coming week with Era Motorsport in the LMP2 class. A native Floridian, Sargeant is excited for this one.

“I’m super excited to be tackling my first-ever Daytona 24 with Era to kick off 2026,” Sargeant said. “It’s a race I’ve always wanted to be part of, with how close it is to home. It’ll be great to get acquainted with my teammates at the ROAR and push hard to come away with a Rolex at the end of the race.”