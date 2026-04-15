Lonzo Ball calls out FS1 host Nick Wright after calling brother, LaMelo, a 'clown'

Nick Wright went viral on Wednesday for his analysis of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball‘s apparent trip of Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo during a win or go home play-in game. Wright said of Ball: “That young man is a clown, and has been a clown forever and will never not be a clown.”

It didn’t take long for LaMelo’s older brother, Lonzo, a free agent after his seventh NBA season, to call out the host of First Things First on FS1 on social media. In a string of tweets, Lonzo stood up for his little brother.

“Folks saying clown wit a perm FOH,” the initial tweet read. The next one was direct: “Nick Wright a bum!”

Lonzo Ball directed his criticism at Wright’s lack of experience on the court, saying it’s always the ones who run “they mouth and never touched a rock.” He ended the short rant with an explanation of his reaction — “I usually let shit slide but I’m on one today f*** it lol.”

Wright clapped back shortly afterward with a quote tweet of his own. He doubled down on his stance from earlier in the day.

“These are my natural curls, thank you very much,” Wright wrote. “Also, I respect you having your brother’s back… despite the fact that deep down you’ve gotta know everything I said was true. He’s immensely talented, hilariously immature, reckless on and off the court & his own worst enemy.”

Media-player beef aside, the fall cost Adebayo the rest of the play-in game while LaMelo went on to lead his team to a 127-126 win over Miami in overtime. LaMelo played 40 minutes and scored 30 points to go with 10 assists and five rebounds.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called it a “stupid” and “dangerous” play. He said LaMelo “should be penalized for that,” and that behavior like that doesn’t belong in the game.

LaMelo apologized after the game, explaining that he was struck in the head and “didn’t really know where I was.” He said he planned on checking on him after the fact.

The NBA is now investigating the potential trip. For now, however, LaMelo is set play for Charlotte in its 8th-seed game vs. either the Orlando Magic or Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.