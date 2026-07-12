Los Angeles Angels select Oklahoma SS Jaxon Willits in 2026 MLB Draft

Oklahoma shortstop Jaxon Willits was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 141 (5th round) overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Willits, a native of Fort Cobb, Okla., played three seasons for the Sooners. Across 163 career games (160 starts), the shortstop hit for a .307 batting average with 38 doubles, six triples, 25 home runs, 136 RBI, a .521 SLG%, and a .403 OBP%.

He was vital in Oklahoma‘s first National Championship since 1994. The Sooners ran the gauntlet to win the title, becoming the first non-national seed to do so since Ole Miss (2022).

Willits was dominant down the stretch of Oklahoma‘s NCAA Tournament run, as he totaled two-plus hits in five of the Sooners’ final six games of the season. Across 13 games in ‘The Big Dance’, Willits hit for a .442 average (23-52) with seven doubles, two home runs, and 13 RBI.

Jaxon Willits played in 163 games across three seasons at Oklahoma

Willits becomes the latest Oklahoma shortstop to hear their name called in the MLB Draft, joining the likes of Peyton Graham (2022), Caleb Bushyhead (2012), and Danny Black (2010) in recent history.

“The son of former big league outfielder and current Oklahoma associate head coach Reggie Willits and the older brother of 2025 No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits, Jaxon could give his family a third potential big leaguer,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He doesn’t have a true standout tool but his high baseball IQ allows him to get the most out of his physical ability. Hitting .318 with more walks than strikeouts during two seasons in the wood-bat Cape Cod League helps bolster his case for going in the first three rounds, as did winning Most Outstanding Player honors while leading the Sooners to the 2026 College World Series championship.

“A switch-hitter, Willits makes more contact and hits the ball with more authority from the left side of the plate. He recognizes pitches well, doesn’t chase and makes regular contact to all fields. He has average raw power and doesn’t lift balls consistently, so he won’t hit more than 12-15 homers per season.

“Willits is an opportunistic baserunner with average speed and quickness. He’s more of a dependable than especially rangy shortstop, which along with his average arm strength makes him better equipped for second base. He’s a high-floor utility type who draws universal praise for his intelligence and work ethic.”