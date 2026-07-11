Los Angeles Angels select Tennessee LHP/OF commit Jared Grindlinger in 2026 MLB Draft

Elite two-way prep prospect Jared Grindlinger, a 2026 Tennessee signee, was selected by the Angels with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Grindlinger, who is both a left-handed pitcher and outfield prospect, is the younger brother of Vols freshman catcher Trent Grindlinger.

Jared Grindlinger, who was considered one of the top high school baseball prospects of the upcoming 2027 class, became draft-eligible after he reclassified as a member of the 2026 class in February. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound 17-year-old southpaw from Huntington Beach, Calif., will now have to decide whether to enter the professional ranks to fulfill his pledge to play college ball with his brother in Knoxville.

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“After a lot of careful consideration with my family I have decided to take the next step in my baseball career and reclassify to the class of 2026,” Jared Grindlinger said in a Feb. 19 statement posted to Instragram. “I’m beyond grateful for everyone who’s helped me get here and excited for this next part of my journey.”

Jared Grindlinger, considered the crown jewel of the Vols’ loaded 2026 signing class that also includes fellow potential first-round draft pick Trevor Condon, currently ranks as the No. 18 overall draft prospect according to MLB.com’s 2026 prospect rankings.

Grindlinger posted a 0.85 ERA and a 6-0 record in 57.1 innings pitched across 15 appearances on the mound for Huntington Beach (Calf.), according to MaxPreps. He also contributed at the plate with a .376 batting average, 26 runs scored, 22 RBI and two home runs this past season.

“One of the youngest players in the class — he just turned 17 in April — Grindlinger is all about projection on the mound. His present stuff doesn’t jump off the page, but it’s very easy to dream on a lot more to come as he fills out his 6-foot-3 frame,” Grindlinger’s MLB.com draft profile reads. “His fastball has been clocked up to 95 mph at times — touching 96 mph last summer — but he typically sits around 90-93 mph, with good arm speed and strength that some scouts think points to a future plus heater. He’s been using an 80-82 mph kick changeup lately, though some favored his feel for a traditional circle change he’d used previously, and he’ll occasionally try to throw two brands of slider, with the short, bullet one better than the sweepier version. He tends to be around the plate with his stuff.

“As a hitter, Grindlinger has a contact-oriented swing, albeit without much impact now, though some feel there is power to come, which would help him fit a likely corner outfield or first base profile better. His name was rushing up Draft boards, but if somehow things didn’t work out, he could get the chance to keep playing both ways with his brother at Tennessee next year.”