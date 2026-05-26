Report: Los Angeles Chargers, Derwin James agree to three-year, $75.6 million extension

Days after Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz noted that it was a huge priority to make safety Derwin James a lifelong member of the franchise the two sides have reached an agreement. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, James and the Chargers have reached a massive new extension.

The deal will reportedly make James the NFL’s highest-paid safety for the second time in his career, according to Rapoport’s sources. It will be a three-year, $75.6 million deal.

Earlier this week, Hortiz had noted how big a priority getting Derwin James locked in for the long-term was. He joined the Up & Adams show and discussed the contract situation with host Kay Adams.

“It’s high. It’s high,” Hortiz told Adams. “I’ve told the story. In Baltimore we had Derwin up there as the number one player on our board in that draft, you know, the number one player available when we were picking. And we took a trade back and he got picked. I said to him when I first met him, I’m like, ‘Gosh, you should’ve been a Raven. We traded away from you, but I’m glad you’re not because I’m here now.’

“He’s such a special, special leader and person. Like Justin (Herbert), the talent is real and it’s there, but the leader and motivator and energy he gives to everybody within the organization, throughout the entire building, it’s so unique. One of the best I’ve ever been around in terms of leadership, talent and character.”

Derwin James had previously signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension in 2022. At the time, that made him the highest-paid safety in the league.

Originally a first-round draft pick in 2018, James has remained a huge fixture in Los Angeles. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018, and he’s been named a second-team All-Pro four other times. He has also made five Pro Bowls.

During his career, Derwin James has logged 684 tackles, 40.0 tackles for a loss, 19.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and 46 passes defended. He played his college ball at Florida State.