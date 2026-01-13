Los Angeles Chargers fire offensive coordinator Greg Roman after playoff defeat

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Roman is out of a job just two days removed from the Chargers’ AFC Wild Card Round defeat to the New England Patriots.

New England defeated Los Angeles 16-3. Last season, it was a 32-13 Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans. Sixteen points in two postseason games under Roman was enough for head coach Jim Harbaugh to pull the plug. Harbaugh also parted ways with offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

In a season in which they dealt with injuries along their offensive line, the Chargers had the No. 12 ranked offense in the NFL. Los Angeles, however, averaged less points per game in 2025 than they did the year prior. The offensive line struggled to keep quarterback Justin Herbert upright throughout the campaign. Harbaugh was noncommittal when asked if Roman would return in 2026.

“I don’t have that answer right now,” Harbaugh said. “I know you’re being very specific. We weren’t good enough as a team, and that’s what we do. We win as a team, we lose as a team, and that’s my responsibility to have that team in a better position.”

Jim Harbaugh moves on from Greg Roman after latest playoff disappointment

Harbaugh is moving on. For the first time as a head coach in the NFL, Harbaugh will have a new play caller. Roman was Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator during his time with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14). He was also a coach on Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford.

Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Roman served as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens under Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John Harbaugh. Hired in 2019, Roman stepped down after the 2022 season.

The Chargers have a young core on offense which includes Herbert, running back Omarion Hampton, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Oronde Gadsden II, left tackle Joe Alt and right tackle Rashawn Slater. It immediately becomes one of the more attractive offensive coordinator jobs on the market.