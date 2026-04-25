Former Florida center Jake Slaughter was selected by Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Gator can begin his pro career!

Slaughter was a mainstay on the Gators’ offensive line, starting all 12 games this past season. Over his career, he has played in 51 games and started 33, anchoring one of the SEC’s more productive offensive lines. In 2025, he snapped the ball 748 times while allowing just one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries. Pro Football Focus gave him a season-long run block grade of 82.2, a pass block grade of 70.0 or higher in 11 games, and a team-best pass block grade of 87.1.

Slaughter earned Second Team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America. That marked his fourth Second Team All-American recognition of the 2025 season.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Slaughter was a three-star recruit out of Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 90 overall prospect in the state, the No. 37 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 687 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jake Slaughter

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Slaughter ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Two-year team captain and three-year starter with plenty of game experience against high-end talent,” he wrote. “Slaughter lacks desired build/mass but plays with adequate play strength and solid technique. He’s consistent at finding and sustaining his outside zone blocks.

“He works to neutralize opponents on downhill blocks but is unlikely to move pro bodies around. He has the feet for gap control in pass pro but will struggle some against pure bull rushers. What he lacks in traits he makes up for with awareness and football IQ, which gives him a chance to become an NFL backup.”

As far as where Slaughter was projected, Zierlein had him as a 4th round pick coming in. But now, it’s all about football moving forward.