The trend of NFL franchises poaching top college assistant coaches continues this offseason. Now it’s the Los Angeles Chargers who are set to hire away Vanderbilt nickelback coach Jimmy Thompson, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Thompson joined the Vanderbilt staff in 2021 and has worked with the team’s stars and nickels since. He spent his first two seasons as a graduate assistant, then one as an analyst, and was promoted to a senior analyst role in 2024.

Thompson has coached some talented players during his time with the Commodores. And the Commodores are on an almost unprecedented run of success over the past two seasons.

In 2024, Thompson tutored Randon Fontenette as one of the leaders of Vanderbilt’s defense. Fontenette finished with 73 tackles, including a team-high eight for a loss. He also added an interception and eight pass breakups. The eight pass breakups tied for 10th in the SEC.

In 2023, Thompson worked primarily with the anchor position (now called star at Vanderbilt). CJ Taylor emerged as a leader of the Commodore defense while playing the position under Jimmy Thompson. Taylor was third on the team in tackles in 2023 despite missing three games due to injury. He contributed 7.5 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be hoping to get similar production out of Thompson. He is expected to work with the defensive back group.

Jimmy Thompson not only college to pros move

As noted above, there’s been a growing trend of NFL franchises poaching top up-and-coming college assistant coaches. Jimmy Thompson isn’t alone.

The Green Bay Packers are close to poaching a member of the Penn State coaching staff, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Wide receivers coach Noah Pauley has emerged as the top target for the Packers in the same capacity. A report from Zenitz says Pauley is expected to be hired.

Pauley only recently joined the Penn State staff, following head coach Matt Campbell over from Iowa State. He had spent the previous three years with the Cyclones. The new assistant coach for the Packers was highly thought of in the college ranks.

While at Iowa State, Pauley also added pass game coordinator to his duties in 2024. He had gradually expanded his role on the staff during his time there.

Prior to coaching at Iowa State, Noah Pauley spent four years at North Dakota State from 2019-22. During that time, he coached a player that Green Bay Packers fans are plenty familiar with: Christian Watson.

Watson was an FCS All-American and three-time all-conference selection at NDSU. He led the Bison in receiving three-straight seasons, which included a career-best 43 receptions, 801 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.