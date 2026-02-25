The Los Angeles Lakers are adding a championship pedigree to their front office. On Wednesday, the franchise announced that former Virginia head coach Tony Bennett has been hired as an NBA Draft advisor.

He’ll report to the President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka in Los Angeles. The move brings one of college basketball’s most respected minds into the Lakers’ scouting and evaluation process, hoping to produce major results.

“We’re thrilled and honored to welcome Tony as an advisor to the Lakers basketball operations department,” Pelinka said in a statement. “As we refine and build out our NBA draft and scouting processes, we could think of no better basketball mind than Tony Bennett to have as a resource.

“Tony’s track record of forming culture, with high-character, high-skill and high-IQ players is revered and respected across all basketball circles.”

Bennett, who retired ahead of the 2024-25 season after 15 years at Virginia, cited the Lakers’ tradition as a major draw.

“When Rob and I began talking, what stood out to me was the chance to help out such a storied organization,” Bennett added. “The Lakers carry a tradition that speaks for itself, so to be connected to it and assist Rob and the Lakers in any way I can is exciting.”

Alas, Bennett’s résumé in Charlottesville speaks for itself. He guided Virginia to a national championship, six ACC regular-season titles and two ACC Tournament crowns. His Cavaliers also reached a Sweet Sixteen and an Elite Eight under his leadership. It all cemented one of the most successful eras in program history.

Individually, Bennett collected seven National Coach of the Year honors and four ACC Coach of the Year awards. His coaching acclaim stretches back even further to his Washington State tenure, where he first established his reputation for disciplined defense and culture-building.

The Lakers’ interest in Bennett aligns with his identity as a developer of smart, team-first players. Those traits are valued in both college and professional basketball. His experience identifying and molding high-IQ talent could prove invaluable as Los Angeles refines their draft process in a competitive Western Conference landscape.

Elsewhere, Virginia has continued forward under first-year head coach Ryan Odom. The Cavaliers sit at 25-3 and remain firmly in the ACC regular-season title race after missing the NCAA Tournament last year.

For Bennett, the next chapter begins not on the sideline, but in the draft room. He’ll bring a championship lens to one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises, and the Lakers are hoping it all works out for the better.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.