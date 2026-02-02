Los Angeles Rams announces contract extensions for Sean McVay, Les Snead

The Los Angeles Rams signed head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to contract extensions, according to a team release. The Rams are coming off another playoff appearance, going 2-1 this year, making it to the NFC Championship.

McVay, 40, just wrapped up his ninth season with the Rams. He is 92-57 in his career with the franchise, winning Super Bowl LVI. He also led LA to Super Bowl LIII in his second season as head coach.

Following the Rams’ Super Bowl win, they went 5-12 amid injuries and struggles. But, LA returned to the postseason the next year, losing to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round.

In 2024, the Rams went 1-1, but fell short to eventual champion Philadelphia in the Divisional Round. In 2025, McVay and the Rams finished 12-5 and second in the NFC West to the Seattle Seahawks.

Going 1-1 against their foe in the regular season, the Rams nearly won on the road in the NFC Championship Game. Seattle edged them out 31-27 and denied McVay and LA a third trip to the Big Game.

Moving forward, under McVay and Snead, the Rams are likely going to run it back with QB Matthew Stafford. Although the veteran signal caller was non-committal about his future after the loss to the Seahawks.

Stafford is coming off of a season in which he led the NFL with 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns to only eight interceptions. The touchdown number was a career high for the QB, whom many believe should take home the first MVP award of his career.

Stafford also won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2021 season, which was his first in Los Angeles. He previously spent 12 years with the Detroit Lions before being traded.

Stafford ranks sixth in NFL history with 64,516 yards passing and ranks second among active players behind only Aaron Rodgers. He’s certainly already cemented himself as one of the better QBs in league history given those numbers and the Super Bowl win. If he wins MVP this season, it would only further his case.