Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase saw his star turn a bit this offseason. He was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job, while auditioning for a few other gigs, as well.

After the Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken in favor of Scheelhaase, he decided to return to Los Angeles for at least another season. Now, he’s being promoted to their offensive coordinator role, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Sources: the Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, and making QB coach Dave Ragone the co-offensive coordinator/QB coach,” Schefter posted on X. “Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. But now, the NFL’s final OC opening has been filled in a uniquely LA way.

In return, Scheelhaase should remain a popular pick for head coaching interviews next year. At 35-years-old, he would’ve become the youngest head coach in the NFL if he was hired.

The young coach’s reputation blossomed under Sean McVay, helping craft one of the best passing attacks in the league. Scheelhaase was promoted ahead of the 2025 season after spending 2024 as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist.

The Rams ranked No. 1 in 2025 with 4,557 passing yards and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had a career year and won the AP NFL MVP Award.

“He’s a stud,” McVay said this past offseason of Scheelhaase. “He’ll be involved in all parts of the game plan. The great ones redefine what that is because they do a little bit more and they’re just a little more intrinsically motivated and they’ve got just a little bit better feel on how you deal with people.

“I think this guy’s a special coach and I’m not going to take for granted the time I have with him. I thought it was cool that he chose to stay with us with some other opportunities he had. That meant a lot to me. He is a rising star, without a doubt.”

More on Nate Scheelhaase, Los Angeles Rams

Prior to joining the Rams, Scheelhaase coached under Matt Campbell at Iowa State from 2018-2023. Scheelhaase started as running backs coach and worked his way up to become offensive coordinator in 2023.

Scheelhaase, in addition to the Browns, interviewed for several other head coaching openings. Among the teams he interviewed with were the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.