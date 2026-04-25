Former Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career now begins!

Daniels had a six-year college career, which began at Liberty (2020-23), then LSU (2024) and Miami (2025). Last season, he had 50 catches for 557 yards, seven touchdowns and 11.1 yards per catch.

Daniels set career highs in 2023 with Liberty with 55 catches, 1,067 yards, 10 touchdowns and 19.4 yards per catch. Overall, he finished with 198 catches for 2,996 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15.1 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2020, Daniels was a three-star recruit out of Liburn (Ga.) Parkview, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 226 overall prospect in the state, the No. 352 wide receiver in the class and the No. 2,398 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about CJ Daniels

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Daniels ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Daniels has a tremendous feel for creating catch opportunities with varied route tempo, body control and late separation tactics,” he wrote. “He will struggle against a quality press and might need to be schemed into releases against certain corners.

“Daniels excels in putting himself between the throw and the defender, winning contested catches at a high rate during his time at LSU (2024) and Miami (2025). He’s confident, crafty and focused, but he’s average after the catch and unlikely to help on special teams, so his road to a roster spot will be challenging.”

Daniels was projected as a seventh round pick or a preferred free agent, per Zierlein’s evaluation. There was no direct NFL comparison.