Ty Simpson is officially off the board at the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson was taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams. In what was not widely viewed as a deep quarterback class, the Alabama product projects to be one of the better ones available. Now, his professional career is set to get underway in LA.

Simpson played high school football at Martin (TN) Westview, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Nick Saban was the original head coach to recruit Simpson, only to watch from the sideline for three seasons. Kalen DeBoer was the one to give Simpson his shot as the starter, finding success. Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Alabama found success as a team too, making the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

There were options outside of the NFL Draft for Simpson. A few teams attempted to lure him into the NCAA transfer portal for a final season of eligibility. Simpson wanted his legacy to remain a good one in Tuscaloosa, now making his way to the next level.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Ty Simpson

Lance Zierlein put together a scouting report on Simpson ahead of the draft for NFL.com. Simpson’s prospect grade came in at 6.3, meaning he projects to eventually be a starter. Alabama fans will be quite familiar with the player comparison handed out, with Zierlein saying Simpson is similar to former first-round pick Mac Jones.

“Former five-star prospect who waited his turn at Alabama and raised his profile in a single season as the Tide’s starter,” Zierlein said. “Simpson is mechanically sound from a footwork and release perspective, providing a favorable foundation to work from. He’s above average as a processor and decision-maker, but timing and anticipation remain works in progress. Arm talent and velocity are average, which limits his success. His repeatable process should help iron out ball placement inconsistencies the more he plays.

“Simpson is unfazed by shell coverages and is decisive when attacking intermediate zone pockets for chunk gains. He can break contain and move the sticks with his legs, too. Learning to cut bait and avoid sacks needs to be prioritized. One-year starters rarely “boom” so he’ll need a patient staff and a clear developmental roadmap to fill in the missing pieces.”