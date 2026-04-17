Los Angles Angels legend Garret Anderson dead at 53

The Los Angeles Angels announced the team’s all-time hits leader, Garret Anderson, passed away on Friday. Anderson, a three-time All Star who helped lead the Angels to the 2002 World Series championship, was 53.

Anderson reportedly died following a tragic medical emergency Thursday at his home in Newport Beach, Calif., according to TMZ. The Los Angeles native played 17 years in the Major Leagues, including the first 15 with the Angels before closing out his career with one-year stints with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson.



Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/RyF5qa7OPE — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 17, 2026

For his career, Anderson accumulated 2,529 hits, 287 home runs, 1,385 RBIs with a .293 batting average across his 17 seasons in the big leagues. He still holds the Angels franchise record for at-bats (7,989); total bases (3,743); hits (2,368); career games played (2,013); RBIs (1,292); singles (1,572); runs scored (1,024); extra base hits (796); doubles (489); grand slams (8); as well as home runs by a left-handed hitter (272).

After retiring following the 2010 season, Anderson rejoined the Angels franchise as pregame and postgame analyst for FOX Sports West alongside former teammate Tim Salmon. Anderson was later inducted into the Angeles’ franchise Hall of Fame in 2016.

“I was a good teammate,” Anderson said at the time, via MLB.com. “And being a good teammate goes a long way with a lot of people. If you go out and respect your teammates and pull for ‘em and give ‘em tough love when you have to, it goes a long way. … So that was the biggest compliment for me, people saying I was a good teammate.”

The Angels announced the team will honor Anderson with a memorial “GA” patch on their jerseys for the remainder of the season, beginning with Friday’s homestand against the San Diego Padres. Friday’s game will also begin with a moment of silence and a special tribute video to honor the franchise legend.

“The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise’s most beloved icons, Garret Anderson,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship.

“Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Garret’s wife Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, son Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III, and his entire family.”

Anderson leaves behind his longtime wife and childhood sweetheart, Teresa, and three children.