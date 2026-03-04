Jerry Jones has promised to spend some money this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to upgrade the talent on their roster, mainly on the defensive end. Performances in 2025 were historically bad at times. And while a new regime takes over under Christian Parker, new players are needed as well.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick has an idea, calling for Jones to put money where his mouth is. Riddick called for the Cowboys to sign Trey Hendrickson in free agency. Hendrickson penned goodbye to the Cincinnati Bengals recently and should be a popular name. Dallas would have its elite pass rusher, a roster void caused by trading away Micah Parsons.

“Who can you go big-game hunting for right now? I think, obviously, that starts with Trey Hendrickson,” Riddick said via NFL Live on Wednesday afternoon. “I have you have to make a run at a guy like Trey because that would make your defensive front pretty formidable. Think about Quinnen Williams, Trey Hendrickson, Osa Odighizuwa. That’s a pretty good group. Kenny Clark, Donovan Ezeiruaku… Now you’re cooking.”

Hendrickson played on a one-year deal in Cincinnati after previously going through contract negotiations with the Bengals. His season did not go to plan, as he only appeared in seven games. Numbers were nowhere near the level of what Hendrickson is capable of, either. Hendrickson recorded just 16 tackles, four sacks, three tackles for a loss, and eight quarterback hits.

Whoever does sign Hendrickson will be hoping the previous two years’ form comes back to life. He snagged 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. Tackle for a loss totals combined at 37. Opposing offensive lines did not enjoy going up against Hendrickson, who earned first-team All-Pro in 2024, along with a second-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year.

Riddick did admit there are other issues, besides pass rusher, that Dallas needs to attack. Mainly, the secondary. The 2026 NFL Draft is where he envisions the Cowboys getting aggressive. Picks No. 12 and No. 20 reside in Dallas. Plenty of mock drafts have at least one defensive back, if not two, getting a star on their helmet.

Where the “big-game hunting” can come into play is by finding somebody new to rush the quarterback. Hendrickson fits the mold, at least in Riddick’s eyes. Pairing Hendrickson with the other complements already on the roster in Dallas could create a scary challenge for opposing offenses.