Louis Riddick casts doubt on Dallas Cowboys trading for Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby is the hottest name on the trade market. The Las Vegas Raiders could be open to sending the superstar pass rusher away this offseason. Plenty of teams would line up for a chance to acquire him before the 2026 season starts. The Dallas Cowboys certainly would be one, continually getting linked to the DFW native.

However, ESPN’s Louis Riddick has cast doubt on the Cowboys actually pulling the trigger on a trade for Crosby. He believes the draft capital required is going to be too much for Jerry Jones to stomach. A haul is expected to come Las Vegas’ way if they do move Crosby.

“I’d love to see Maxx Crosby there,” Riddick said Wednesday via NFL Live. “… I know he (Jerry Jones) would be willing to spend money. I don’t know if he wants to give up compensation in terms of draft picks. And that’s what it’s going to cost. At least two ones, at least a one and a two. Maybe a future one in ’27. It’s going to cost a lot.”

Dallas does own two first-round selections in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Pick No. 12 comes from their own performance, while No. 20 is via the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade. Riddick mentioned a future first-rounder potentially coming into play, which the Cowboys have just one. The New York Jets will receive the other Thursday night pick (which they also got from the Parsons trade) from Dallas due to the Quinnen Williams deal.

Still, having those three picks might mean the Cowboys are in a spot to make a trade. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported as such on Wednesday, saying Dallas is the “best positioned” team to get Crosby.

“Multiple sources indicate the Chicago Bears are a team to watch in potentially dealing for Crosby,” Jones said. “The Bears aren’t the only team with interest in Crosby — the Dallas Cowboys are lurking, according to sources — but they could be best positioned to do a deal if one can be done. The new league year begins March 11.”

Crosby would be a monster addition for the Cowboys. He once again reached double-digit sacks this past season, making it three out of four years. A career high 28 tackles for a loss also pop up on the stat sheet. Any team in the NFL would want those numbers coming off the line of scrimmage. Riddick just cannot see important draft capital getting shipped away by Jones.