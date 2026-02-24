One of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s NFL Draft, Ty Simpson will have plenty to prove at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. But as the process goes along, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a team to watch.

The Steelers brought in Mike McCarthy as head coach, which adds to the speculation about whether they could draft a quarterback at No. 21 overall – even if Aaron Rodgers comes back. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected the franchise to select Simpson with that pick in his latest mock draft. Louis Riddick called it a perfect fit with McCarthy’s system.

Riddick acknowledged the rough end to Simpson’s 2025 season at Alabama, but cited other factors that were in play. Given his skillset, the former NFL executive said Simpson its a match with what McCarthy could want in a quarterback. However, Riddick warned he could be off the board by then.

“I like Will Howard – I don’t like Will Howard as much as Ty Simpson,” Riddick said Tuesday on NFL Live. “I don’t even think they’re in the same stratosphere as far as their ability to throw the football. I think Ty Simpson is a guy who, right now, based upon how the season ended – and we’ve talked about it a lot and we’re going to be talking about it a lot more. Based upon how the latter half of the season ended, which wasn’t all on him. The guy was banged up, offensive line is very inconsistent, the running game is nonexistent and the wide receiver corps was up-and-down from week to week. And then, he turns it around in the playoffs against Oklahoma and brings his team back from a 17-point deficit.

“He’s tailor-made for Mike McCarthy’s system – and Mike has coached some good quarterbacks. It’ll be interesting to see what their evaluation of him is. I don’t think he’s a reach at 21. And yeah, Mel, I think he’s going to go before that.”

Why Ty Simpson has ‘most at stake’ in pre-draft process

Ty Simpson started out the 2025 season – his lone year as the starter – with 2,787 pass yards and 22 touchdowns, to two interceptions, over his first 10 games. But those numbers took a dip across the final five matchups as he threw for 780 yards, six touchdowns and three picks.

In the College Football Playoff first round against Oklahoma, Simpson threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Alabama’s furious comeback. But as the pre-draft process heats up, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said all eyes will be on Simpson, who he said has plenty to prove.

“I think he probably has the most at stake between where we are today and when we get to the draft,” Jeremiah said last week on a conference call with reporters. “[He] is someone who I think most teams will have as the second quarterback.

“It’s not really so much, ‘Is he No. 2?’ It’s just, how high of a pick is he worthy of? Is he worthy of a first round pick? And when you have the limited number of starts that he has, teams are going to have to get comfortable with that.”