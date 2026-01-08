Louisville quarterback Miller Moss has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Wednesday night.

In his lone season at Louisville, Moss led the Cardinals to a 9-4 record and a win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. He completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,679 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.

Moss seeks to be the fifth consecutive Louisville quarterback to sign an NFL contract, joining Lamar Jackson (selected by Baltimore Ravens in 2018 NFL Draft), Malik Cunningham (signed with New England Patriots as UDFA), Jack Plummer (signed with Carolina Panthers as UDFA) and Tyler Shough (selected by New Orleans Saints in 2025 NFL Draft).

The Climb Continues 💫 pic.twitter.com/GQ65wbk4s1 — Miller Moss (@millermoss7) January 8, 2026

The Los Angeles native’s career began at USC, where he spent his first four seasons. In 21 games for the Trojans, Moss completed 65.9% of passes for 3,469 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His greatest performance in a USC uniform came in the final game of the 2023 season, as he passed for 372 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

“From Southern California to Louisville Kentucky, I have had the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing big time college football,” Moss wrote in his statement. “I am extraordinarily grateful for all the experiences I have had, both the successes and challenges, not only because they have led me to this point, but because of how they have shaped who I am today.”

“Some of my greatest friendships were born through this game. The bond forged by playing college football is unique; it is so much broader and deeper from what meets the eye. From the 5:00 am runs, to meetings, to roadtrips, to wins and even losses, I could not imagine navigating this odyssey without these connections and feel so lucky to have cultivated life-long relationships.”

“Now it is time to chase another dream… I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2026 NFL Draft QB Rankings

Moss is not present in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.‘s top-10 quarterback rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft.