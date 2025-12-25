LSU star safety A.J. Haulcy has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

This past season, Haulcy recorded 89 tackles, four pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble for the Tigers. He was named a First Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection.

His career began at New Mexico before transferring to Houston for his sophomore and junior seasons. He spent his last season of college football at LSU, which has helped propel him to the NFL.

BREAKING: LSU standout safety AJ Haulcy has declared for the NFL Draft, he tells @On3Sports



In his college career he’s totaled 346 tackles, 17 PD, 10 INT, and 4 FF



Was named a 1st Team All-American this seasonhttps://t.co/NNKHeF3EZi pic.twitter.com/3DHvqiLoM3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 25, 2025

Across four seasons of college football, Haulcy compiled 346 tackles, 17 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He will likely be one of the first safeties to come off the board in the NFL Draft.

Haulcy’s stint at LSU got off to a bit of a rocky start, as he was ejected for the first half of its season opener against Clemson. This was due to fighting in his final game at Houston, which carried over to the beginning of the 2025 season. LSU eventually came out on top 17-10 in the matchup between top-ten teams, with Haulcy recording two tackles and one pass deflection.

Following that win however, things went a bit off the rails for an LSU program that was projected to be a National Championship contender. The Tigers went just 4-4 over their next eight games and head coach Brian Kelly was fired following LSU‘s 49-25 loss to Texas A&M.

LSU finished the season with a 7-5 record, good enough to earn a bit to the Kinder’s Texas Bowl against No. 21 Houston, Haulcy’s former program. Although this would be a strong way for Haulcy to end his collegiate career, he will probably skip the game to prepare for the NFL.