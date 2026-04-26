Former LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson has signed an UDFA deal with the Cleveland Browns following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft. He, himself, announced the news on Instagram.

Anderson initially began his career at Alabama, but he spent only one season with the Crimson Tide. He then transferred to LSU ahead of the 2023 season.

Aaron Anderson had a very limited impact with the Tide. He played in just one game and did not record any statistics. He produced fairly minimally in his first season at LSU, despite starting two games. He finished the year with 12 catches for 59 yards, but it was clear he was starting to put things together.

Cleveland Browns sign UDFA Aaron Anderson. Shedeur Sanders NEW weapon! #LSU pic.twitter.com/DiVcFBi1VA — CHAMPSIDE (@theCHAMPSIDE) April 26, 2026

In 2024, Aaron Anderson exploded onto the scene and was one of the SEC’s best receivers. He ended his campaign with 61 catches for 884 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.5 yards per reception.

He couldn’t quite match that production in 2025 as he didn’t get a full workload in. He played in nine games, tallying 33 catches for 398 yards — bringing his career totals to 106 catches for 1,341 yards and five scores.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, as you might expect, Aaron Anderson was a top recruit. He checked in as a four-star prospect and the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was the No. 4 receiver in the class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from New Orleans (LA) Edna Karr.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Aaron Anderson

Anderson doesn’t have great size at just 5 foot 8, but he fills out his frame well enough. Still, he’ll have trouble presenting matchup problems with his size, having to rely on other elements of his game at the next level.

His speed does allow him to get away from defenders down the field, something he’ll have to count on in the NFL. There’s a good bit to like.

So what are the experts saying? Well, the NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein provided an evaluation of Aaron Anderson ahead of the NFL Draft:

“Anderson is a short but stocky slot receiver with good speed but below-average hands. Injuries and quarterback play slowed his production in 2025, so a heavier dose of 2024 tape is needed for his evaluation.

“His routes are rhythmic and fairly disciplined, but he fails to create enough separation from his break points. He has the play strength to compete for the contested throws he’s likely to see against tight press man. Anderson has the talent and toughness NFL teams like to see, but his lack of size/explosiveness could make it challenging for him to earn a spot as a backup.”