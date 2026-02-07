Luke Altmyer previews pre-NFL Draft process, talks partnership with US Cellular

After the best season of his career at Illinois this past season, Luke Altmyer is getting ready for his next step. The 2026 NFL Draft awaits, and the pre-draft process is well underway.

Altmyer was in Mobile, Ala. last week for the Senior Bowl, where he got to work alongside other former college stars. He went through practices with NFL coaches with league personnel in attendance, and he completed 5-of-8 passes for 21 yards in the game.

Throughout the week, Altmyer was able to learn from the coaches as part of his preparation for the NFL. He admitted it wasn’t always easy, but he understands what the payoff will be.

“I was challenged every single day, but in the best way possible,” Altmyer told On3 via Zoom on behalf of U.S. Cellular. “It was super beneficial for me, being able to be around so many great players, people who I respect across the country who’ve done awesome things like myself at their universities. To collaborate, to learn from, to bounce ideas off of them and to be able to conversate with some of the best around the country was just such a blessing and a challenge that was awesome.

“And also, the coaching. My first NFL experience and a good kickstart, springboard, into what’s to come. It gave me a lot of confidence and did some really good things. It was awesome.”

Luke Altmyer part of new US Cellular campaign

As he embarks on the pre-draft process, Luke Altmyer is also part of U.S. Cellular’s “Better Together” campaign. He and former Illinois teammate Cole Rusk teamed up to share behind-the-scenes content and provide an inside look at how their relationship amplifies their in-game performance.

Altmyer is part of an impressive athlete roster. Iowa State women’s basketball stars Audi Crooks and Jada Williams, and Iowa stars Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe are also part of the campaign.

“The theme of it is doing things with people that you value, that you’re friends with, close with,” Altmyer said. “The theme of it is, ‘Better Together.’ Doing things with the people that you love, that you value, is always better together.

“We’ve done a lot of activities throughout the campaign that’s been so fun. It would’ve been fun doing it alone, but doing it with someone that you’re very close with has been a lot better. That’s kind of been the theme of it.”

How Luke Altmyer got out of ‘comfort zone’

Luke Altmyer knew was he was getting into with the Senior Bowl, which is one of the first events in the pre-draft process. Scouts and executives from across the NFL make their way to Mobile as the prospects in attendance go through 1-on-1 workouts and practices in the lead-up to the game.

It’s also an opportunity for those players to improve their draft stock, which adds to the competitive nature of the event. To Altmyer, it was also a way to get out of his comfort zone, which he said is important with the draft looming. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. listed the former Illinois star as his No. 10-ranked quarterback prospect in after the national championship.

“I went into it wanting to be challenged, knowing that when you’re challenged, you get out of your comfort zone a little bit,” Altmyer said. “That’s when your comfort zone grows, and I’ve grown significantly over the, really, month and some change over this course of a time. It’s been great working with somebody who I trust greatly with David Morris and QB Country, alongside some other people who have pushed me to my limits physically, spiritually, emotionally, mentally.

“I’m learning, and it’s been great. Setting me up for a great run at a rookie year and a great draft process. It’s a daily grind, but it’s so much fun.”