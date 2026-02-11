Luke Altmyer reveals how Lane Kiffin, Bret Bielema prepared him for 2026 NFL Draft

With his college career in the rear-view mirror, Luke Altmyer is working his way through the pre-NFL Draft process. It started with the Senior Bowl, and he now has his sights set on the NFL Scouting Combine.

Altmyer spent five years playing college football with hopes of getting to Indianapolis for the Combine as part of his NFL journey. During that time, he played for two coaches with vastly different backgrounds. He began his career at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin before transferring to Illinois under Bret Bielema.

But by spending time with both an offensive-minded coach and a defensive-minded coach, Altmyer got unique perspectives on the game. He hopes the lessons he learned from those philosophies as he prepares for his next step.

“I remember as a kid, going into college, I wrote down in a notebook some goals that I’ve always dreamed about achieving,” Altmyer recently told On3 via Zoom on behalf of U.S. Cellular. “The Combine was, really, one of the four of them. Just being there and competing in the Combine, knowing I did some good things in college. To be able to live that out, I don’t take it for granted. Super stoked to do it. I’m going to make the most of it. I’m preparing very hard for it.

“The coaches that I’ve played for prepared me for it, as well. Playing for such an offensive mind in Coach Kiffin and the way he’s able to think out of the box, and playing for a more old-school guy and defensive-minded coach in Coach Bielema, who really changed the course of my career and believed in me and taught me so many things.”

Luke Altmyer had a career year in 2025 under Bielema while helping Illinois to its second straight nine-win season – the first time in program history the Illini won nine games in back-to-back years. He completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,007 yards and 22 touchdowns.

As he detailed, Altmyer had opportunities to spend his final season elsewhere after deciding not to declare for the NFL Draft. But after staying in Champaign-Urbana and turning in an impressive last year, he’s gearing up for the next level. As for his journey – which began in Starkville, went through Oxford and ended in Champaign – he wouldn’t change a thing.

“Grateful for my journey,” Altmyer said. “It set me up in the most beneficial way possible for the next chapter of my life. That’s the truth.”