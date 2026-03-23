Luke Baldwin is taking the next step in his racing journey, and it’s coming at a track that carries deep family significance. The 19-year-old son of longtime NASCAR crew chief and team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. is set to make his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

He’ll be driving the No. 5 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Hettinger Racing in the NFPA 250. Additionally, Baldwin enters the opportunity with plenty of momentum.

The young driver is a two-time and defending SMART Modified Tour champion, and he’s continuing to build a resume that has quickly put him on the radar across multiple levels of the sport. He’ll carry sponsorship from Victory Custom Trailers as he takes on the historic short-track in Virginia.

Last season offered a glimpse of Baldwin’s potential on a bigger stage. He made five starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning a best finish of 12th at Pocono Raceway, while also splitting time in the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model division. In that role, he helped Rick Ware Racing secure the owner’s championship, further showcasing his versatility behind the wheel.

That versatility, and his rapid development, has made Baldwin an attractive option for Hettinger Racing: “With all that Luke has achieved of late, a lot of people have their eyes on him. We’re proud to be the ones he chose to make his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut,” team owner Chris Hettinger said.

“The O’Reilly Series is a big step up, but Martinsville is a flat and fast short track, and it’s the kind of place where Luke has excelled. He’s proven he can adapt quickly and run up front, driving all kinds of cars. Martinsville is the right track, and this is the right time for Luke to have this opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Martinsville is far from unfamiliar territory for Baldwin. He’s already logged two NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts at the track, along with a Truck Series appearance.

The connection runs even deeper though, as his grandfather, Tommy Baldwin Sr., won two Modified Tour races at Martinsville in 1988, with Tommy Baldwin Jr. serving as crew chief.

“Martinsville has always meant a lot to my family, so to have my own opportunity at the track is definitely special,” Baldwin stated. “It’s a place where I have a decent level of comfort in terms of feel and what I need in the racecar to make a fast lap. It’s tight, it’s physical, and you have to race smart to be there at the end.”

Moreover, the timing of this debut is also key. Baldwin is set to compete in 12 Truck Series races this season with Team Reaume, beginning next weekend at Rockingham Speedway. He believes the Martinsville start will serve as valuable preparation.

“This is a really good way to head into Rockingham,” Baldwin added. “A solid weekend at Martinsville is the best preparation for next week’s Truck race.”

All told, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series NFPA 250 at Martinsville is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, with coverage set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Baldwin’s debut will certainly be a major storyline throughout.