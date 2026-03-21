Luke Combs releases new song, beautifully heartbreaking tribute to Dale Earnhardt, 'Daytona 499'

Luke Combs has never hidden his love for NASCAR. With the release of his new album The Way I Am, that passion takes center stage in a very personal way.

One of the standout tracks, Daytona 499, delivers a beautifully heartbreaking tribute to the iconic racer Dale Earnhardt, while also serving as a metaphor for a relationship that fell just short of the finish line.

The North Carolina native in Combs has long been connected to the sport’s culture, previously teaming up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty for the music video of the album’s lead single Back In The Saddle. But Daytona 499 hits differently, blending his signature storytelling with one of the most iconic moments in NASCAR history, Earnhardt’s long-awaited 1998 Daytona 500 victory.

Instead of celebrating triumph though, Combs flips the script. He decided to focus on what happens when the win never comes.

“We could’ve been Earnhardt in that three car / Down in victory lane / Standin’ on the hood with that Goodwrench / Wasting good champagne,” Combs sings, painting a vivid picture of what could have been.

Continuing, the chorus leans into the emotional weight of missed opportunity, comparing a failed relationship to finishing just one lap short of glory: “We could’ve been burning out ‘stead of burning out / Before that finish line / But we were Daytona 499,” he continues, delivering a line that lands with both racing fans and country listeners alike.

The song’s emotional punch lies in the contrast. There’s the ultimate high of Earnhardt finally breaking through, versus the quiet devastation of falling short.

It’s a clever and poignant use of sports history, turning one of NASCAR’s most celebrated moments into a symbol of heartbreak. For fans who understand what the No. 3 car represents, the imagery hits even harder.

Meanwhile, Combs’ ability to bridge music and sports culture has only grown in recent years. A six-time CMA Awards winner and lifelong Carolina Panthers fan, he’s become one of the few country artists who can seamlessly exist in both worlds. Whether it’s appearing on the ManningCast or openly dreaming about performing at a Super Bowl the Panthers win, Combs leans fully into his identity, and his audience follows.

With Daytona 499, he may have delivered one of his most creative and emotionally layered songs yet. It’s not just a tribute to Dale Earnhardt, but a reminder that sometimes the most powerful stories aren’t about winning, but coming heartbreakingly close.

— On3’s Nick Geddes and Brian Jones contributed to this article.