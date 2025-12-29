Luther Burden injury update: Latest on Bears WR after being carted off vs. 49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the latest on Chicago Bears’ WR Luther Burden after he was carted off in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The news is a bit more positive than anticipated.

“Yeah, he was carted off, and they did test him: quad injury,” Schefter said on Monday’s Get Up. “Don’t think it’s serious, and that’s one of those situations where you have to see how he is this week, but I can see them resting him next week and bring him back to the playoffs.”

Schefter added that Burden will undergo additional testing on Monday. Despite the 42-38 loss Sunday night, the Bears’ rookie impressed against the 49ers.

Burden led the team in receiving with eight catches for 138 yards and one touchdown. The second round pick out of Missouri had the best game of his young career this weekend.

This year, he has 44 catches for 617 yards, two touchdowns and 14 yards per catch. It came at a good time considering fellow wide receivers Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus did not play.

In November, head coach Ben Johnson talked about the growth he’s seen in Burden. It’s been evident in recent weeks.

“It’s a trust level between the coaches and the player,” Johnson said at the time, per Larry Mayer of the Bears’ official website. “It’s a trust level between the quarterback and a receiver. It continues to ascend. He has been very productive when he’s about to get the ball in his hands, and there’s a strong argument that we should get it to him more.”

Burden joined the Bears this year after having a standout career at Missouri. His breakout year with the Tigers was in 2023, when he caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2024, Burden registered 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns, and he was named to the All-SEC First Team in both seasons.

“This goes to all the hard work I put in and the coaches and everybody believing in me stepping up to the plate and doing my job,” Burden said. “That’s all I’m trying to do—do my job, help the team win, and make plays when it’s my turn.”