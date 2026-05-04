Report: Magic fire Jamahl Mosley after Game 7 loss to Pistons

The Orlando Magic are making a change. Following a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons, the franchise has fired head coach Jamahl Mosley, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The move ends a five-year run that brought stability and progress, but ultimately not enough postseason success. Mosley’s tenure will be remembered as one of growth.

Under his leadership, the Magic reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2023 to 2026, won two division titles and developed one of the Eastern Conference’s more promising young cores. But the results in April and May never matched that promise.

Three straight first-round exits told the story. Evidently, Sunday’s 116-94 loss in Game 7 was the breaking point. It wasn’t just that Orlando lost; it was how it happened.

After building a 22-point lead in the second half of Game 6, the Magic collapsed offensively, scoring just 19 points after halftime. That struggle carried into Game 7, where Orlando managed only 15 points in the third quarter as Detroit seized control.

Across a brutal six-quarter stretch, the Magic scored just 83 total points. That’s not sustainable in today’s NBA.

“We just couldn’t find the basket,” Mosley said postgame. “We were playing well on defense, but we couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”

While Mosley remained measured in his evaluation, his star player did not. Paolo Banchero delivered a candid assessment when asked whether the Magic have enough talent to contend.

“I want to say yes, but this is the third straight time we haven’t gotten out of the first round,” Banchero said. “Honestly speaking, I can’t say we’re good enough to be in the Finals or the Eastern finals.”

That honesty reflects the reality facing Orlando. This is a team that has improved, but plateaued. Magic president Jeff Weltman, who recently signed a contract extension, will now lead the search for the franchise’s next head coach. The expectation is clear: to take the next step.

Names are already circulating among the fanbase. Billy Donovan, who recently stepped away from the Chicago Bulls, is among the early possibilities. Donovan brings nearly a decade of NBA head coaching experience, along with a proven track record at both the pro and college levels.

Whoever takes over will inherit talent, but also pressure. In Orlando, the timeline has shifted. Development is no longer enough. Now, it’s about results.