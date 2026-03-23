'Make his life hell': Brad Keselowski reacts to Tyler Reddick contact on race-winning pass at Darlington

Tyler Reddick made the race-winning pass on Brad Keselowski with 28 laps to go in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. As Reddick made the pass, he appeared to make slight contact with Keselowski.

Keselowski addressed the contact after the race. From where he was sitting inside his No. 6 Ford, there was nothing he could do to slow down Reddick.

“I was doing all I could to make his life hell, and he was so much faster, it didn’t matter,” Keselowski told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “That’s how it goes.”

Brad Keselowski on contact with Tyler Reddick when Reddick passed him: "I was doing all I could to make his life hell, and he was so much faster, it didn't matter. That's how it goes." … Why was he that much faster? Keselowski's answer on that and the package: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/l3tzJB7jYi — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 23, 2026

Brad Keselowski fast, not fast enough to win at Darlington

Keselowski will be pleased with the runner-up finish, though he had control of the race for much of the afternoon. The 42-year-old led a race-high 142 laps but on this day, Reddick had the fastest car.

The only question was whether Reddick could overcome electrical issues in his No. 45 Toyota to find his way to the front at the end. He did and that was the end for Keselowski’s bid to snap a winless streak that dates back to May 2024.

“We didn’t have the best car today. Not compared to Tyler,” Keselowski told FOX Sports. “Tyler drove a hell of a race, and he’s driving a rocket, and he’s making it count right now. I think we got the most out of the day we were getting to get, honest, but we scored a lot of stage points, second-place, first-place loser, but that’s OK. We’re doing the things we need to do and making the most of the days we have.”

Important for Keselowski is he picked up a stage win and had a good points day. He’ll head into next Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway ninth in the points standings.