Malik Nabers arrest rumors: Report clarifies New York Giants WR's legal status after viral post generates speculation

In what has been a busy season for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Tuesday brought social media rumors about a run-in with the law. Nabers was caught on video, from a distance, talking with police officers.

Thankfully, nothing came from the situation. At least according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Nabers was not arrested or even given a citation after getting his car searched. This was due to a road rage incident, which turned out to be somebody in a different car.

“Regarding #Giants WR Malik Nabers and what’s circulating on social media, multiple sources say he was stopped in Paramus by police after a report of road rage by someone driving a similar vehicle,” Garafolo said via X. “They searched Nabers’ car and spoke to him. No weapon, no arrest, no citation and he was sent on his way.”

More information on the police looking for somebody else in a different car came from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan shortly after. They were seen with a gun, which turned into “mistaken identity.” Shortly after figuring things out, Nabers was allowed to leave the scene.

“Malik Nabers was NOT arrested despite being stopped by police on Tuesday,” Raanan said via X. “My understanding through sources is that an individual was reported to have brandished a gun in a similar car. It was determined to be a case of mistaken identity and Nabers was allowed to leave.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently provided the rehab process Nabers is going through. As offseason OTAs begin to ramp up, the Giants do not expect to have him ready in the immediate future. Right now, Fowler says the hope is for Week 1 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. However, even then, it’s not a guarantee.

“Well, I’m told he’s been a fixture in the building, he’s trying to rehab that thing,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “The Giants don’t quite know yet whether he’s going to be ready for training camp or when. The hope is still Week 1, but that is not a guarantee. John Harbaugh, the head coach, said this week that it’s just a tricky injury because he had that second surgery dealing with some of the scar tissue, cleaning that up, and so they like where he’s trending, but it’s just one of those situations where they don’t know exactly when he’s going to get on the field.

“That’s why they could maybe add a receiver at some point. You got Odell Beckham still out there, (maybe) talk to him.”