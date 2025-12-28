Malik Willis injury update: Packers QB heads to the locker room after going down vs. Ravens

Trailing 34-24 midway through the fourth quarter, Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis crumpled to the ground after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Willis quickly rose to his feet and jogged to the locker room.

He was replaced by third-string quarterback Clayton Tune, who was just elevated to the active roster following Jordan Love‘s injury. He threw an interception on his first pass attempt.

Malik Willis got hurt on this play and is now in the locker room



Third string Clayton Tune came in the game and threw an interception pic.twitter.com/gV4nXC0RJU — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) December 28, 2025

Prior to suffering the injury, Willis was enjoying the game of life. He made his second start of the season in place of an injured Jordan Love and completed 18/21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. He also totaled 60 rushing yards on nine attempts with two more scores.

Willis made his sixth career start Saturday night, his third in two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Last season, Green Bay was 2-0 in games that Willis started. The Liberty alum has appeared in four games this season, although two of those games were mop up duty.

In his fourth season of professional football, Willis has completed 86% (30/35) of passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 123 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Green Bay currently sits at 9-5-1, meaning a loss would clinch an NFC North crown for the 11-4 Chicago Bears. The Packers have already clinched a playoff berth, however, unlike the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens entered Saturday night’s matchup with a 7-8 record and needed to steal a win in Lambeau to stay alive in the hunt for the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can cement a division crown with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. If Pittsburgh falls to the Browns, however, this would set up a winner-take-all clash between the Steelers and Ravens in Week 17.