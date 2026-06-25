Maliq Brown drafted by San Antonio Spurs: Analysis, contract details, more

The San Antonio Spurs selected Duke forward Maliq Brown with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Brown spent the last two years of his college career with the Blue Devils after beginning his career at Syracuse.

As a recruit, Brown was ranked as a three-star prospect. He checked in as the No. 253 overall player in his class and the No. 53 power forward in the country.

Maliq Brown didn’t have a huge statistical impact for Duke in his two years, but he was a key glue guy at various points. He started 10 of 38 games as a senior, averaging 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 points, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists per game.

At the NBA Combine, Brown checked in at 6 foot 8 barefoot, weighing in at 216.6 pounds. He also had a 7 foot 0.75 wingspan and an 8 foot 11 standing reach.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Brown’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Maliq Brown

As he gets ready to take his talents to the next level, Maliq Brown can rest on a productive college career. He gave scouts and draft analysts alike plenty to evaluate.

“Maliq Brown is an elite defensive prospect who served as an underrated piece of Duke’s success,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “He has question marks in terms of offensive role and best positional fit, but his skill will get him chances to build value.”

The Athletic also provided an overview of Maliq Brown heading into the NBA Draft. The publication wrote the following:

“Brown is one of the more interesting prospects in this class because his outcome depends almost purely on finding the right coach, roster fit and scheme to take advantage of his skills. He needs a coach who will let him be ultra-aggressive with his hands while living with some of the overaggressiveness. He needs a roster that has a bigger-bodied center next to him who can shoot 3s and rebound on the defensive end.

“But if Brown finds that right scheme, he has a chance to be a valuable energy player at the hybrid big position. He passes incredibly well, he’s a diligent screener, and he does just about all the little things you want. Scoring is important, and Brown needs to find answers there. But between the havoc creation on defense and the potential as a passer and playmaker on offense, he has a chance to be a rotation player if he can find the right landing spot.”