Tyler Reddick‘s start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series is the stuff straight out of a dream. The 23XI Racing driver became the first to win the opening three races of the season and made it four out of six with his victory in Sunday’s race at Darlington Speedway.

Some fans, however, aren’t buying it. On Sunday after Reddick’s latest win, one fan suggested something “fishy” about Reddick and 23XI’s success. Mamba Smith of FOX Sports responded to the post on X, shutting down the ongoing conspiracy theory that NASCAR is fixing races to let Reddick win following 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan‘s antitrust lawsuit against the series.

“Tyler Reddick won Back to Back Titles in O’Reilly’s series with two different teams. He’s won on every type of track. He won the 2024 Regular season chip 2yrs ago. There’s nothing fishy about it,” Smith wrote. “23XI Racing as a whole have it going on.”

Tyler Reddick is doing things never before seen in NASCAR

Reddick’s talent is undeniable. As Smith mentioned, he secured back-to-back O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championships in 2018 and 2019. Reddick won the Cup Series regular season championship in 2024, advancing as far as the Championship 4 that season.

Yes, Reddick went winless in 2025. Yes, his race team took NASCAR to court, both sides reaching a settlement eight days into the trial. Both those statements are true, but so is the fact that Reddick is among the best wheelmen in the sport.

The hot start has proven that as Reddick continues to make NASCAR history. With the win at Darlington, he joined Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Bill Elliott (1992) as the only drivers to win four of the first six races of a season. He is also the first driver to win three races from the pole within the first six races of a season, according to Daniel Céspedes.

Reddick now has 95-point lead over Ryan Blaney in the points standings. He’s off and running to begin 2026, a contract year for him at 23XI.