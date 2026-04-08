Man arrested for criminal trespassing at Augusta National days before Masters

Just days before the 90th edition of The Masters gets underway in Augusta, GA, a man was arrested for trying to sneak onto the course on Monday.

A 36-year-old male, a native of South Carolina, was arrested for criminal trespassing. Per Yahoo! Sports, the man approached attendees at Augusta National and asked for tickets. Matthew Stroud, the man arrested, was asked to leave after pestering patrons for their physical badges upon their exit from the facility. He, however, returned and was subsequently arrested.

A later report from The Augusta Press confirmed that Stroud was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, where he was later released on $285 bond.

36-year-old Matthew Stroud, of Easley, was arrested Monday for a single charge of trespassing after being asked to leave Augusta National Golf Club Property. https://t.co/QCAmo6Jsf3 pic.twitter.com/5JkqIWivGa — WSPA 7NEWS (@WSPA7) April 8, 2026

Justin Thomas kicked off The Masters Par 3 Contest with hole-in-one on Wednesday

The Masters festivities officially kicked off on Wednesday with the Par 3 Contest. Two-time Major Champion Justin Thomas kicked the event off with a bang, nailing a hole-and-one on No. 2. Thomas, with his family sitting just behind him, stepped up to the tee box and scored an ace. It was the first hole-in-one of the afternoon on Wednesday, putting Thomas at 3-under par after just two holes.

Thomas made a nice $1,000 with that shot. He appeared to confirm to Scott Van Pelt of ESPN that there was a wager involved with his playing partners, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.

What a way to start the Par 3 Contest. Hole-in-one for Justin Thomas on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HHx7hFP73A — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

“I probably enjoyed that shot a lot more than Jordan and Max did,” Thomas told Van Pelt. “Maybe 1,000 times more than they did.”

It’s a dream start to the week for Thomas, who is looking to win his first green jacket. The two-time PGA Championship champion is making his 11th Masters start. He’s made the cut eight times, finishing a career best eighth in 2020. After missing the cut in both 2023 and ’24, he rebounded to finish T36 in 2025.

Thomas has made just three starts thus far in 2026. He missed the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished T8 the following week in the Players Championship. Thomas last teed it up in the Valspar Championship March 19-22, coming away with a T30 result.

Thomas is +6000 to win the Masters, according to BetMGM. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters winner, is the betting favorite at +600.

The Masters Favorites (Odds via BetMGM)

Scottie Scheffler (+600) Bryson DeChambeau (+1100) John Rahm (+1100) Rory McIlroy (+1200) Ludvig Aberg (+1400) Xander Schauffele (+1400) Cameron Young (+2000) Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) Hideki Matsuyama (+2800) Justin Rose (+3000) Robert MacIntyre (+3000) Min Woo Lee (+3300) Patrick Reed (+3300) Collin Morikawa (+3500) Brooks Kopeka (+4000) Jordan Spieth (+4000) Vitkor Hovland (+4000) Chris Gotterup (+4500) Si Woo Kim (+5000)

On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.