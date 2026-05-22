Man detained after rushing Scottie Scheffler during PGA Tour event

Scottie Scheffler and his group at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson experienced a weird moment during Friday’s round. A fan was detained as they were wrapping up on the 6th green after hopping over the gallery ropes. He was heading their direction and reportedly yelling before tournament officials stepped in. The fan was detained for the incident.

“A man was detained Friday after rushing onto the green during the CJ CUP Byron Nelson tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney — one of the PGA Tour’s marquee events in North Texas,” WFAA in Dallas said. “According to WFAA’s sports crew on the ground, the incident unfolded as world No. 1-ranked golfer, and North Texas resident, Scottie Scheffler and his playing partners were finishing up at the 6th hole. The man broke through the gallery ropes and began yelling before tournament officials quickly moved in and detained him.”

A white shirt with writing on it may have been the motivation behind the fan’s course storm. However, pictures provided by WFAA do not show what the message was.

McKinney police later revealed the fan was released from their custody and kicked out of the tournament. At the time of publishing, no further information has been provided.