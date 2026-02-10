Tuesday at the London Stadium meant just a little bit more for one fan. Dubbed ‘The United Strand,’ one Manchester United fan has not cut his hair in nearly 500 days. This began back in October 2024, vowing to let his hair grow out until the Red Devils won five games in a row. And to this point, they always fell short before reaching five.

Another opportunity to finally get a haircut popped up, just needing to get a win against relegation candidate West Ham United. The United Strand even did a watch along stream for everyone to share the emotions of the day. Could this finally be it? Turns out, the answer was no.

The two sides wound up drawing at one a piece. West Ham scored in the 50th minute before holding onto the lead for over 45 minutes. Benjamin Šeško equalized in 90+6′, at least earning his own team a point. But that does not do much for The United Strand. His hair will remain incredibly long, now waiting for another good run of form to come.

During the stream, The United Strand was asked about his plans if Manchester United go the job done. He has turned the process into a positive one, deciding to donate his hair to charity. Of course, the five-game win streak needs to take place first. When it does, a childhood cancer research organization in the United Kingdom will be the beneficiary.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked what kind of haircut he would get. “I think probably a buzz cut, just to start with. And then we might go from there… I’m donating my hair to The Little Princess Trust… Yes, so I have to cut it off in bunches first. That will take most of it off. So, I think buzz cut, start again, start fresh, and then I’ll go from there.”

With the draw to West Ham, the clock resets. He is running out of time for the 2025-2026 season, with only 12 games remaining. Feb. 23 will be the next, facing off against Everton. March 20 will be the earliest Manchester United can finish off five consecutive victories, coming against AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United are out of every other competition available to them, just having Premier League games remaining on the schedule. And as they currently sit in fourth place, the race for top five is going to be an intense one, looking to play in the Champions League next year.