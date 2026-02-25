Manny Pacquiao calls out Floyd Mayweather for initially wanting rematch to be exhibition

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather are ready to run it back over a decade later in the ring, but Pacquiao always wanted a real fight. THe legendary boxer alleged Mayweather just wanted an exhibition for their rematch.

However, Pacquiao wants a chance to erase that 0 from Mayweather’s perfect record. In pro fights, Mayweather is 50-0, including a unanimous decision win over Pacquiao on May 2, 2015. Mayweather fought two more times, beating Andre Berto (UD) and Conor McGregor (TKO) in 2015 and 2017.

Pacquiao and Mayweather are set to meet on September 19th on Netflix this year. Perhaps Pacquiao can get the 63rd win of his career and Mayweather his first loss.

“He decided to do it again, so … I’m hoping for, this time around, no more excuses, especially to my condition, and also for everything,” Pacquiao said on SportsCenter. “Like I’m so excited and ready to fight, Although before, he wanted an exhibition with me. But … I disagree … I don’t want to fight an exhibition with him. I want to fight a real fight like this.”

The initial fight, billed the ‘Fight of the Century,’ was held in May 2015 which saw Mayweather come out on top by unanimous decision. It improved Mayweather to 48-0 at the time and was the highest grossing PPV ever at the time.

Mayweather, 48, recently announced he’ll be coming out of retirement to box regularly following his announced exhibition in the spring against fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson. Mayweather has taken several exhibition matchups over the years, including a win over WWE and social media star Logan Paul.

Ironically, Tyson, 59, last competed Nov. 15, 2024, in a sanctioned bout against Jake Paul. It was Tyson’s first official boxing match in over 19 years, and it ended in a Paul victory by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao, 47, also took time away from the ring but recently made a comeback in July 2025. He is currently 62-8-3 on his career.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said. “The fans have waited long enough — they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Barkley Truax contributed to this report