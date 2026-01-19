Marc Guéhi completes blockbuster move from Crystal Palace to Manchester City

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi is officially heading to Manchester City. The blockbuster move that signals another major addition to Pep Guardiola’s back line is complete.

Guéhi has agreed to a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium through June 2031 after passing his medical, ending a highly successful spell with Crystal Palace, per Richard Jolly of The Independent. The 25-year-old England international believes the move will allow him to elevate his game to another level.

“I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player,” Guéhi said, via The Independent. “This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players.”

Guéhi added that City’s environment was a major factor in his decision: “I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen,” he explained. “It’s definitely the right environment for me to improve and get better.”

Moreover, Guéhi will wear the No. 15 shirt for City. While he is ineligible for the club’s upcoming Champions League group-stage matches, he could make his Premier League debut this Saturday against Wolves.

Continuing, City’s director of football Hugo Viana made it clear the club believes it has landed one of the league’s premier defenders: “It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now,” Viana said. “He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve.”

Guéhi departs Selhurst Park as one of the most influential figures in Palace history, leaving as the club’s most successful captain after lifting both the FA Cup and Community Shield last year. A South London native, Guéhi made sure to acknowledge the club that helped shape his career: “Palace means a lot to me — a big part of my life and will forever be,” he said.

As for the international stage, Guéhi has earned 26 caps for England national football team and was instrumental in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, where he partnered John Stones in central defense: “John has taken me under his wing,” Guéhi said. “I see him as a big brother.”

With the World Cup expected for Guéhi this summer, he now enters the prime years of his career at a club built to compete for every trophy. Expectations are sky-high in sky blue.