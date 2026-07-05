Report: Marcellus Wiley arrested July 4 on domestic battery charge

Former NFL defensive lineman and longtime sports broadcaster Marcellus Wiley is behind bars after being arrested Saturday, July 4th on a domestic battery charge, according to TMZ. Wiley is reportedly being held without bond inside the Orange County Jail, per jail records obtained by TMZ.

Further details surrounding what led to Wiley’s arrest over the Fourth of July weekend remain unavailable, per TMZ. Wiley is married to Annemarie Wiley, who was a cast member of the thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired between 2023-24.

The 51-year-old Wiley played 10 seasons in the NFL before beginning his post-playing career in sports broadcasting, where he was a prominent figure on ESPN’s NFL Live amid other hosting duties between 2010-18. Wiley left ESPN for FS1, where he worked until 2022 before turning to podcasting.

Wiley entered the NFL as second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 1997 NFL Draft out of Columbia. He also played for the San Diego Chargers (2001-03), Dallas Cowboys (2004) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2005-06) before retiring from football. Wiley was named to the 2001 Pro Bowl after racking up a career-high 13 sacks in his first season with the Chargers. Wiley finished his 10-year NFL career with 320 total tackles, 44 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Four women recently accused of Marcellus Wiley of sexual assault, according to an April 29 report in Rolling Stone, including a former ESPN production assistant. Those allegations surfaced in New York court filings back in April as part of an attempted class-action suit after three other women previously accused Wiley of rape when he was a student-athlete at Columbia in 1994.

Among the new accusers is an unidentified woman who claimed she was 13 years old when Wiley first approached her as a member of the Buffalo Bills, per Rolling Stone. Their relationship, which involved showering her and her family with gifts such free football tickets, reportedly continued until her 18th birthday, when she claims Wiley flew her to Dallas and coerced her into sex, per court documents reviewed by Rolling Stone.

“Marcellus Wiley raped me on my 18th birthday, after grooming me from the age of 13,” the woman identified as “Jane Doe” wrote, per Rolling Stone. “If Columbia had properly pursued the complaints … I would never have been groomed and raped.”

Wiley has denied all allegations related to the April court filing during a May 5th episode of his The Marcellus Wiley Show podcast, according to the New York Post.