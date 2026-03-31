For the longest time, owner Mark Cuban was the face of the Dallas Mavericks. The billionaire bought the NBA franchise in January 2000 for $285 million. Flash forward 25 years and Cuban moved on, selling his majority share to Miriam Adelson for $3.5 billion. To say the investment paid off would be an understatement.

A lot has changed in Dallas under the new ownership. Fans of the Mavs — something Cuban still appears to be — are not all too happy with some of the decisions made by the Adelson family.

Which leads to the question, does Cuban regret selling the team? Turns out, the answer is no. But there is still something Cuban wishes he had done differently.

“I don’t regret selling,” Cuban said via the Intersections Podcast. “I regret who I sold to. Yeah, I made a lot of mistakes in the process and I’ll leave it at that.”

Most of the criticism surrounding the Mavericks involves the trade of superstar Luka Doncic. He was shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers out of nowhere by then-general manager Nico Harrison. The main piece coming back to Dallas was Anthony Davis, with the idea of “defense wins championships” largely being the reason provided by Harrison.

Not much has gone right since then, as Doncic thrives out West for the Lakers. Davis is now a member of the Washington Wizards and the Mavs are one of the worst teams in the NBA. A lot of hope is being put into this summer’s NBA Draft lottery.

Trading Doncic is certainly not a move anybody would have expected if Cuban was still involved with the team. Loyalty is a part of the Mavericks organization thanks to Dirk Nowitzki. The No. 41 is retired in the American Airlines Center and there is a statue of Nowitzki outside the arena. His entire 15-year career was spent in Dallas, filled with team-friendly deals, and doing what’s best for the Mavs. Doncic turned into the successor and appeared to be on path for similar things — both on and off the court.

For the Adelson family, basketball was just part of the reason for buying the team. Building a new arena is a big topic for the franchise at the moment. Building an entertainment district in the surrounding area will be a goal as well.

For Cuban, he openly admitted to being emotionally invested in the Mavs. In fact, in the same interview, he revealed that’s part of the reason he sold. So, while there is no regret in giving up his majority share for a nice chunk of change, Cuban seemingly would sell to somebody else if given a redo.