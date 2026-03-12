Mark DeRosa reveals Jack Hughes reached out to Team USA before WBC quarterfinal vs. Canada

For the third time in less than a month, the United States and Canada will meet on the world stage. Friday night in Houston will be the latest in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal. This comes after Team USA won two Olympic hockey gold medals over the northern neighbors in Milan. Both the men’s and women’s teams scored overtime goals to seal the deal.

Jack Hughes got the job done for the men but now finds himself playing the role of motivator. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa revealed that Hughes sent a message to the squad ahead of the WBC quarterfinal.

“Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message that I put out on their group chat,” DeRosa said.

The hockey inspiration does not stop there either. Before Team USA puts on their own uniforms, some hockey sweaters might be the pre-game attire. DeRosa revealed arrangements are being made.

“I know there’s talks of some hockey jerseys being sent in tomorrow for the guys to wear during BP (batting practice) or out and about in the clubhouse,” DeRosa said.

Hughes has become one of the more popular faces in sports since his game-winning goal over the Canadians. Appearances on shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live found their way on the schedule. Usually, his brother, Quinn, is along for the ride as well. United States hockey took over the country in late February, and even as the NHL season resumes, it continues to be a major talking point.

The baseball team might be looking for a little bit of the same magic. Disaster was avoided on Wednesday night thanks to Team Italy, beating Mexico to help the United States advance. This was after the Italians won the night before, putting Team USA’s chances of moving on in major jeopardy.

Finishing runner-up in Pool B meant a date with Pool A’s winner was on the agenda. Canada earned those honors also on Wednesday by beating Cuba in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Now, the two North American countries are set to battle each other. For the United States, getting back on the right track might be the main goal following a loss to close out pool play. Canada finds itself in a different situation, currently carrying some momentum. However, this is the first time in the World Baseball Classic they have advanced into the knockout rounds.

Somebody will have to play the role of hero, just as Jack Hughes did in Milan. Similar to the hockey team, plenty of star power is on the roster. It’s just a matter of who steps up in the moment of need.