Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II made a special appearance at the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday to announce Baltimore’s second-round pick. However, Ingram wasn’t alone.

Ingram’s son followed him onto the stage and appeared timid at first. Alas, after Steelers fans began to rein down boos on Ingram, he lifted up his child who shouted one emphatic message into the microphone.

“Steelers still suck!” Mark Ingram’s son said. Check out the head-turning moment below.

"Steelers still suck"



Mark Ingram helped deliver a message after getting boo'd by the Pittsburgh crowd 😅



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Iyx40FNnqk — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

This story will be updated.