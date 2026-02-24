Mark Martin reacts to Keelan Harvick signing deal with Toyota Racing Development, slams Ford and Chevrolet programs

Keelan Harvick, the son of 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, has signed a developmental deal with Toyota Racing Development. The deal was announced Monday, and the 13-year-old Harvick is officially a part of the Toyota pipeline.

Mark Martin wasn’t surprised to see Harvick choose to go with Toyota. He praised Toyota for having the best developmental program while questioning the “substance” of both Ford and Chevrolet’s respective programs.

“It doesn’t surprise me, in one sense, because Ford just doesn’t have a program of substance and Chevrolet has a bit of one, but no one has the kind of substance that Toyota does,” Martin said, via Charlie Marlow. “We should be grateful to Toyota for bringing us all the great racers that we have today in Cup, in O’Reilly, in the Truck Series, in ARCA, and then the short tracks because that’s where Keelan’s gonna have to be for a while, in Late Models and short track. Of course, he’s already winning races.

“Doesn’t surprise me that Toyota wanted him, doesn’t surprise me that Keelan and Kevin think that that’s their best option to get to Cup and the quickest path to get to Cup. So, I think it’s good for everyone.”

Toyota it is!@markmartin on 13-year old @KeelanHarvick signing a longterm development deal with TRD. pic.twitter.com/yDVe5392Wm — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) February 24, 2026

Toyota has an impressive roster of drivers coming through the ranks. Their key prospects include Corey Heim, Brent Crews, Isabella Robusto, and William Sawalich among others.

Keelan Harvick is building an impressive resume on short track scene

Despite his age, Harvick has already begun stacking historic accomplishments. In December, he became the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway. Earlier this month, he added another milestone, winning the Icebreaker at Florence Motor Speedway. In the process, he became the youngest winner of that event while also capturing his first career Late Model Stock Car victory.

The 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion has transitioned seamlessly from Legends cars into late models. In 2025, he claimed four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model victories and two CARS Tour West Pro Late Model wins, becoming the first driver to win PLM events in both series during the same season.

Moving forward, Harvick will continue building his resume on pavement in 2026, partnering with Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc. to compete in dozens of late model events nationwide. He will pilot the No. 62 Toyota Camry, with ExxonMobil serving as a primary sponsor for select races.

“I’m really grateful to have this kind of opportunity with Toyota Racing Development,” Harvick said. “To have their support and be able to represent ExxonMobil, it doesn’t get much better. I’m still getting experience, but it’s going to be a privilege to be part of the TRD program and learn from the other drivers.”