Mark Martin sends emotional message to Denny Hamlin, family on deadly house fire

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin posted a message on social media after the death of Dennis Hamlin, father of Denny Hamlin. Dennis Hamlin passed away Sunday night due to injuries sustained in a fire at his residence in Stanley, N.C.

“The entire @NASCAR community is just suffering,” Martin wrote on X. “I’m so sorry @dennyhamlin.”

The fire department was dispatched to the home at 6:19 p.m. ET, and they arrived at 6:27 p.m. The home, built in 2015, was owned by Denny Hamlin’s real estate company. Both of Denny Hamlin’s parents, 69, were transported to a local hospital after fire crews arrived at the scene. Denny Hamlin’s mom, Mary Lou, remains in critical condition at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.

When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department. First responders battled the blaze for two hours. Chief David Toomey of the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department told The Athletic that 40 to 45 percent of the structure was already burning by the time fire crews arrived.

“They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved,” Toomey told The Athletic. “We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn’t damaged.”

Denny Hamlin spoke about his father after win No. 60

Dennis Hamlin was battling a serious illness before his death. Denny Hamlin spoke often about his dad throughout the 2025 season, one in which he came up just short of winning his first Cup Series championship. After his October win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, win No. 60 of his career, Denny Hamlin spoke in length about the sacrifices his parents made to allow him to chase his dream.

“Yeah, just not doing well, not feeling well. He’s the one that got me into racing,” Denny Hamlin said. “Just took me to a racetrack when I was five. Then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times. Just tried to keep it all going. So, I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me.”

Denny Hamlin, who turned 45 last month, is one of the most accomplished racers in the NASCAR history. Co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin was heavily involved in 23XI and Front Row Motorsports’ lawsuit against NASCAR. The two sides went to trial Dec. 1 and reached a settlement after eight days in court.