Mark Martin shares reaction to NASCAR revitalizing 'Chase' style championship format

Mark Martin spent the better part of the last calendar year advocating on NASCAR fans’ behalf, whom he believed overwhelmingly preferred a full-season points championship format over a playoff system. Martin didn’t get everything he wanted but rather “the most perfect compromise that you could ever ask for” as NASCAR on Monday unveiled its championship format for 2026 and beyond.

As NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said, the “Chase” is back. Martin called it a “fantastic” day for the sport, pleading with fans who might have stopped watching to come back.

“The fans were yelling at me, ‘We want full-season points.’ So, I yelled even louder and almost got thrown out,” Martin said. “I think that this is the most perfect compromise that you could ever ask for. It’s gonna require our 2026 champion to be lightning fast and incredibly consistent and that’s what we all can get behind. So, I’m really excited.

“I think it’s fantastic, and I just peel to the race fans — all the race fans — but especially the classic fans who say to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore.’ I say, ‘We need you, come on back. We’re headed in the right direction and come back and join with us and we’ll keep making progress.'”

NASCAR unveils details of new championship format, Mark Martin happy with changes

The points-based Chase system will reward consistency from drivers across the entire season. Under the new model, the top 16 drivers in regular season points after 26 races will advance to a 10-race playoff, with the champion determined by total points, a big change from the prior win-and-you’re-in automatic berths and knockout rounds.

Additionally, NASCAR will increase points for race wins from 40 to 55, to ensure victories still carry significant weight, while the regular season points leader will enter the Chase with a 25-point advantage. O’Donnell said the format strikes a balance between season-long importance and a playoff feel, emphasizing that “every single lap matters” under the new system.

“This [format] is the best of both worlds,” O’Donnell told The Athletic. “I think for those who want just full-season points, no playoffs, you have points that matter, every single race matters. And for those who want a playoff, you have a playoff now, but it’s points-based. And winning still really matters; you’ve got to go out and compete.

“One of the things we were missing was, we talked about every race mattering, but in this win-and-you’re-in format, winning eliminated that at times, and that wasn’t a good thing. We want drivers to go compete and run every single lap — every single lap matters — and this is going to deliver that.”